Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Nurse accused in murder of 8 babies denied bail by British judge

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 14, 2020 8:48 am
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook, depicting Lucy Letby, next to her solicitor Richard Thomas, appearing via video link at court in Warrington, England, Thursday Nov. 12, 2020, charged with the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of 10 others. Letby was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital, south of Liverpool, and was remanded in custody after appearing via videolink during a brief 10-minute court hearing.
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook, depicting Lucy Letby, next to her solicitor Richard Thomas, appearing via video link at court in Warrington, England, Thursday Nov. 12, 2020, charged with the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of 10 others. Letby was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital, south of Liverpool, and was remanded in custody after appearing via videolink during a brief 10-minute court hearing. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)

A British judge has denied bail to a nurse accused of murdering eight babies and the attempted murder of 10 other infants in a hospital’s neonatal unit.

Lucy Letby was charged with committing the offences between 2015 and 2016 while she was working at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwestern England.

Letby, 30, appeared in the dock for the first time on Friday. She spoke only to confirm her name and remained passive during the hearing. Her lawyer applied for bail, but judge Steven Everett rejected the application. He also banned the publication of any information that may identify witnesses and the alleged victims.

Trending Stories

Read more: U.K. nurse charged with murder of 8 babies, remanded into custody

The nurse was arrested for the third time this week since a police investigation into the baby deaths at the hospital’s neonatal unit first began in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives initially looked into the deaths of 15 babies between 2015 and 2016, and the probe later widened to include more than a dozen “non-fatal collapses” in infants in the same period.

Letby was previously arrested in 2018 and 2019, but had not been charged until this week.

Police have described the case as “highly complex and very sensitive” and declined to provide details.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Britainbabies killedBabies killed britainbritain babies killedbritain nurseBritish nurseBritish nurse babies killedlucy letby
Flyers
More weekly flyers