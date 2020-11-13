Menu

Health

B.C. breaks records again with 617 new COVID-19 cases, 167 in hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. health officials report 617 new COVID-19 cases, more than 12,000 people in self-isolation' B.C. health officials report 617 new COVID-19 cases, more than 12,000 people in self-isolation
WATCH: B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Friday, Nov. 13. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has an analysis of the all-time high single-day new cases, hospitalizations and people isolating.

British Columbia’s record-breaking COVID-19 surge continued Friday, as the province reported new all-time highs for single-day case growth and hospitalizations.

In a written statement, health officials reported 617 new cases of the virus, eclipsing the record of 594 set just Thursday.

Read more: B.C. sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, adds 1,130 cases over 2 days

There were 167 people hospitalized with COVID-19, while 50 people were in critical or intensive care, a number last recorded in the third week of April.

Ninety-nine of the hospitalizations were in the Fraser Health region and 54 of them were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

There were two new deaths, bringing B.C.’s total to 290.

Most of the new cases were in the Fraser Health region (424) and Vancouver Coastal Health region (130). Forty-two were in the Interior Health region, 16 were on Vancouver Island and five were in the Northern Health region.

About 71 per cent of B.C.’s 20,985 cases have recovered.

There were three new outbreaks at the Sun Pointe Village, Capilano Care Centre and Fraserview Intermediate Care Lodge residential care homes. Outbreaks at four health-care facilities were declared over.

Community outbreaks at Coast Spas and Pace Processing were also declared over.

Click to play video 'As COVID-19 cases climb, petition launched to make masks mandatory in BC' As COVID-19 cases climb, petition launched to make masks mandatory in BC
As COVID-19 cases climb, petition launched to make masks mandatory in BC
