Employee at midtown Kingston McDonald’s reports positive COVID-19 test

McDonald’s Canada says an employee at their midtown Kingston restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement sent out by the restaurant chain, on Nov. 13, an employee at the 705 Sir John A. Macdonald Boul. location informed their employer they had tested positive for the virus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” McDonald’s said.

The employee last worked at the midtown location Nov. 10 from 10 p.m. to 2:15 a.m.

McDonald’s said all crew members who are considered close contact of the affected employee have been asked to self-isolate until further information is available.

This is the third McDonald’s employee to test positive in Kingston this week. Thursday, McDonald’s said two employees at their downtown location on Princess Street had tested positive.

KFL&A Public Health confirmed that an employee at the restaurant tested positive for the virus.