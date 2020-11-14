Menu

Crime

RCMP charge New Brunswick man with child luring

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 14, 2020 11:28 am
RCMP badge.
RCMP badge. Global News

New Brunswick RCMP have charged a man from Riverview, N.B., with child luring.

Police say their investigation began in January 2020 with an investigator posing as a child on an undisclosed online messaging system.

On June 9, police executed a search warrant at a home in Riverview as part of the investigation.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and Mounties seized several electronic devices.

Marcello Colasurdo appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Nov. 12, and was charged with one count of luring a child.

He is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

“Anyone viewing, sharing or producing child sexual abuse images can be detected and charged, including through operations where police officers pose as children or like-minded predators to identify and locate these offenders,” said Const. Hans Ouellette in a press release announcing the charges.

