17-year-old charged in collision that killed Brockville pedestrian

A teen has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act following a collision that left a pedestrian dead in Brockville last month.

According to Brockville police, officers were called to the King Street West and Clarissa Street intersection on Oct. 10.

Police say an orange Hyundai SUV left the Metro parking lot going northbound when it collided with a black Honda Civic going westbound. The impact caused the Hyundai to then strike 42-year-old Parinaz Motahedin as she was crossing Clarissa Street, police say.

Despite the efforts of an off-duty Brockville Firefighter and paramedics, Motahedin succumbed to her injuries.

Now, after over a month of investigation, a 17-year-old youth is facing two charges for failing to yield in relation to the fatal crash.

