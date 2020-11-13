Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

17-year-old charged in collision that killed Brockville pedestrian

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Brockville police have charged a 17-year-old with two counts of failing to yield after following a collision that left a pedestrian dead last month.
Brockville police have charged a 17-year-old with two counts of failing to yield after following a collision that left a pedestrian dead last month. Global News

A teen has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act following a collision that left a pedestrian dead in Brockville last month.

According to Brockville police, officers were called to the King Street West and Clarissa Street intersection on Oct. 10.

Read more: Pedestrian killed in downtown Brockville collision

Police say an orange Hyundai SUV left the Metro parking lot going northbound when it collided with a black Honda Civic going westbound. The impact caused the Hyundai to then strike 42-year-old Parinaz Motahedin as she was crossing Clarissa Street, police say.

Despite the efforts of an off-duty Brockville Firefighter and paramedics, Motahedin succumbed to her injuries.

Now, after over a month of investigation, a 17-year-old youth is facing two charges for failing to yield in relation to the fatal crash.
Click to play video 'Brockville, Ont., woman killed crossing street' Brockville, Ont., woman killed crossing street
Brockville, Ont., woman killed crossing street – Oct 15, 2020
