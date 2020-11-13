COVID-19: Peterborough Regional Health Centre expanding assessment centre capacity

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre is expanding the capacity scope of its COVID-19 assessment centre, beginning next week.

On Friday that hospital announced it is doubling the medical assessment/testing capacity to accommodate as many as 200 people daily. The hospital says the expansion is in response to Ontario second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and an “anticipated seasonal surge” in patient volumes.

Read more: Trudeau says holiday gatherings are on the line unless people act now

The new setup will also divert patients with moderate respiratory symptoms, and who require a physician assessment, away from the emergency department.

The new, larger assessment centre will be in the same location (at the north-west corner of the hospital) and will provide improved accessibility for patients.

Story continues below advertisement

The booking process and screening criteria will remain the same.

To accommodate the move into the new, larger space, the assessment centre will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 17 and will reopen at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

#PRHC is expanding the capacity and scope of the #COVID19 Assessment Centre, doubling medical assessment/testing capacity and diverting patients with moderate respiratory symptoms away from the Emergency Department. Learn more: https://t.co/G29NHwylzc pic.twitter.com/aN20mWxjFy — PRHC (@PRHC1) November 13, 2020

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should call the assessment centre directly at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. The phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. When coming to the assessment centre, bring your Ontario Health Card with you.

1:16 Coronavirus: ‘The orders are arriving,’ says Liberal government on rapid tests Coronavirus: ‘The orders are arriving,’ says Liberal government on rapid tests – Oct 30, 2020

There are several testing options available in Peterborough depending on the severity of your symptoms and provincial screening criteria. To determine where you should be tested, visit online.

Story continues below advertisement

Patients with severe symptoms should continue to call 9-1-1 or visit the emergency department.