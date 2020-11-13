City of Calgary to update citizens on COVID-19 response Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is hosting a news conference on Friday morning to respond to new targeted public health measures announced by the provincial government on Thursday.

The new restrictions, which go into effect on Nov. 13, are the province’s latest attempt to bring spiking COVID-19 cases under control.

It means indoor group fitness classes and team sports in the Calgary area will be prohibited for two weeks from Nov. 13-27.

In addition, bars, lounges and pubs in Calgary and surrounding areas must stop serving alcohol by 10 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. from Nov.13-27.

Friday’s news conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed live in this article at that time.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) chief Tom Sampson will be on hand to discuss the city’s commitment to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In the latest provincial update on Thursday, Alberta confirmed the total number of active cases in the province was 8,305 with 225 people in hospital including 51 in intensive care.

In the Calgary Zone, the government said there were 3,504 active cases of COVID-19.

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 393.