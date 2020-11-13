Winnipeg health authority to address care home crisis Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) will be discussing the ongoing crisis in local personal care homes on Friday.

The organization’s president and CEO, Vickie Kaminski, as well as chief health operations officer Gina Trinidad, will address media at 10:30 a.m. from the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Long-term care homes, particularly the Maples Personal Care Home and Parkview Place — both operated by the Revera company — have come under fire in recent weeks after devastating outbreaks of COVID-19 that have resulted in the deaths of a number of residents.

Controversy over whether the homes were properly staffed has resulted in a police investigation, a threatened class-action lawsuit by the family of a victim and criticism from across Manitoba — generally aimed at Revera and the province.

Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen told 680 CJOB Thursday that an investigation has begun into the affected care homes and how the crisis occurred, and that nothing is off the table when it comes to finding a solution.

