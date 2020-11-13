Menu

Health

Winnipeg health authority to address care home crisis Friday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Click to play video ''
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority will give media an update on Personal Care Homes in the province Friday.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) will be discussing the ongoing crisis in local personal care homes on Friday.

The organization’s president and CEO, Vickie Kaminski, as well as chief health operations officer Gina Trinidad, will address media at 10:30 a.m. from the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Read more: Winnipeg family looking into class-action lawsuit over mother’s death at Maples PCH

Long-term care homes, particularly the Maples Personal Care Home and Parkview Place — both operated by the Revera company — have come under fire in recent weeks after devastating outbreaks of COVID-19 that have resulted in the deaths of a number of residents.

Controversy over whether the homes were properly staffed has resulted in a police investigation, a threatened class-action lawsuit by the family of a victim and criticism from across Manitoba — generally aimed at Revera and the province.

Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen told 680 CJOB Thursday that an investigation has begun into the affected care homes and how the crisis occurred, and that nothing is off the table when it comes to finding a solution.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg woman calls for change after father dies at coronavirus-stricken personal care home' Winnipeg woman calls for change after father dies at coronavirus-stricken personal care home
Winnipeg woman calls for change after father dies at coronavirus-stricken personal care home
