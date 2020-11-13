Police responding to ‘explosion’ inside Mississauga apartment unit

Send this page to someone via email

Peel police say they are responding to some kind of ‘explosion’ in a unit inside a Mississauga apartment Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire in the area of Rathburn Road and FIeldgate Drive just before 9 a.m.

Const. Akhil Mooken said there was an explosion inside a unit and a wall has collapsed.

Peel paramedics said seven people were assessed but that no injuries were reported.

The building has been evacuated.

Mooken said there does not seem to be an active fire inside the building.

More to come.

Paramedics are on scene currently that assessed 7 people. At this point, there are no injuries and nobody is being transported. We are supporting our emergency services partners as on scene operations continue. @PeelPolice @IAFF1212 ^js https://t.co/fHILnRHfla — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) November 13, 2020

FIRE:

– Rathburn Rd/Fieldgate Dr in #Mississauga

– Reports of an explosion from an apartment unit

– @MississaugaFES is on scene & has confirmed collapse of a wall

– Unknown if any injuries

– Building being evacuated

– More information it comes in

– C/R at 8:56 am

– PR20-0370809 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 13, 2020