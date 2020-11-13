Menu

Canada

Police responding to ‘explosion’ inside Mississauga apartment unit

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 9:51 am
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing.
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel police say they are responding to some kind of ‘explosion’ in a unit inside a Mississauga apartment Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire in the area of Rathburn Road and FIeldgate Drive just before 9 a.m.

Const. Akhil Mooken said there was an explosion inside a unit and a wall has collapsed.

Peel paramedics said seven people were assessed but that no injuries were reported.

The building has been evacuated.

Mooken said there does not seem to be an active fire inside the building.

More to come.

