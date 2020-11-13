Nova Scotia to provide update on COVID-19 in the province

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil will be joined by chief of health Dr. Robert Strang at noon on Friday for a provincial update on COVID-19.

The update will be livestreamed on the Global News Halifax website.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since Oct. 29. Nineteen active cases in the province were reported.

Earlier this week, Dr. Strang announced that a cluster of COVID-19 cases was identified in Clayton Park.

The two most recent cases reported on Wednesday are not linked to the Clayton Park cluster, but are close contacts of previously reported cases.

In addition, Public Health strengthened self-isolation measures, saying individuals travelling from outside of Atlantic Canada must isolate alone, away from those not quarantining.

Watch the provincial update live at 12 p.m. AT here.