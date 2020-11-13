Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Nova Scotia to provide update on COVID-19 in the province

By Karla Renic Global News
Click to play video ''
WATCH LIVE: N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil is joined by chief of health Dr. Robert Strang for a provincial update on COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil will be joined by chief of health Dr. Robert Strang at noon on Friday for a provincial update on COVID-19.

The update will be livestreamed on the Global News Halifax website.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports potential exposure to COVID-19 in Barrington Street Superstore

On Thursday, Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since Oct. 29. Nineteen active cases in the province were reported.

Earlier this week, Dr. Strang announced that a cluster of COVID-19 cases was identified in Clayton Park.

Trending Stories

The two most recent cases reported on Wednesday are not linked to the Clayton Park cluster, but are close contacts of previously reported cases.

In addition, Public Health strengthened self-isolation measures, saying individuals travelling from outside of Atlantic Canada must isolate alone, away from those not quarantining.

Click to play video 'Two new COVID-19 cases connected to Clayton Park cluster' Two new COVID-19 cases connected to Clayton Park cluster
Two new COVID-19 cases connected to Clayton Park cluster

Watch the provincial update live at 12 p.m. AT here.

