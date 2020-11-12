Menu

Health

3 new outdoor flu clinics set up in the Tri-Cities

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 6:03 pm
A nurse prepares the flu shot in this file photo.
A nurse prepares the flu shot in this file photo. AP Photo/David Goldman, File

Residents of the Tri-Cities wanting to get the flu shot now have three more outdoor clinics to choose from.

The mass clinics will run until Thursday, Nov. 26 in the following locations:

  • Port Moody – outside city hall
  • Port Coquitlam – Hyde Creek Recreation Centre
  • New Westminster – Canada Games Pool parking lot

In the first three days since the clinics began operating, almost 2,500 people have received flu vaccinations.

The goal of the clinics, run by the Fraser Northwest Division of Family Practice, is to make sure everyone gets the flu vaccine who wants one.

Medical students are volunteering to provide vaccines at the clinics and nursing students are also volunteering to help vaccinate as many people are possible, as quickly as possible.

Fire departments will also be at the locations above to help direct traffic.

Anybody wanting to get a flu shot at one of these locations must sign up online to register. You can walk or drive to the clinic.

