Crime

Body found near Edmonton’s Dawson Bridge being investigated as suspicious death

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 5:38 pm
Edmonton police investigating at the North Saskatchewan River after a body was found on an ice flow near the Dawson Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Edmonton police investigating at the North Saskatchewan River after a body was found on an ice flow near the Dawson Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Global News

Homicide detectives are investigating after the body of a man was found on ice forming at the edge of the North Saskatchewan River near downtown Edmonton.

Edmonton police said the body was found Thursday morning near the Dawson Bridge. Police responded around 10:15 a.m. after someone spotted the body lying on the ice flow on the east side of the river.

Edmonton police tape blocking off access to the North Saskatchewan River after a body was found on an ice flow near the Dawson Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Edmonton police tape blocking off access to the North Saskatchewan River after a body was found on an ice flow near the Dawson Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News

Police arrived and taped off the scene. Homicide detectives have taken over the suspicious death investigation and as of Thursday afternoon, an autopsy had not yet to be scheduled.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death or those responsible, is asked to contact Edmonton police. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

