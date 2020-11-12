No injuries reported in William Street apartment blaze: London fire officials

Send this page to someone via email

The cause of a fire Thursday at an apartment building on William Street in London’s Old North neighbourhood remains under investigation by fire officials.

No one was hurt in the blaze, which was called in around 11:30 a.m. in a unit on the third floor of 872 William St., a six-storey, 70-unit high-rise owned by London & Middlesex Community Housing.

Fire crews found heavy smoke on the building’s third floor, said Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger, adding that the occupants of the unit involved — one person and their pet cat — had managed to evacuate before they arrived.

“Full evacuation was completed by our fire crews on site, and we were able to contain the fire to that apartment unit itself,” he said.

Due to smoke, he added that residents on the third floor would be evacuated for the duration of the investigation. A London Transit bus was called to the scene to shelter residents.

“The occupants on the third floor are currently being managed with emergency management from the city, and we’re looking at providing them any assistance that’s going to be required for the duration of our investigation,” he said.

A damage estimate was not immediately available. It was also not clear yet whether the fire was being viewed as suspicious.