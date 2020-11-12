Menu

Crime

2 teens charged following fatal car crash in Kingston’s west-end

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 2:26 pm
Kingston police have chaged two 17-year-old with serious criminal charges after a collision that left a 16-year-old boy dead last month.
Kingston police have chaged two 17-year-old with serious criminal charges after a collision that left a 16-year-old boy dead last month.

Two teens are facing serious criminal charges in relation to a collision that left a 16-year-old boy dead last month.

Police say on Oct. 21, two vehicles were travelling southbound on Bayrdige Drive at excessive speeds when they both lost control and left the road between Acadia and Roosevelt drives. Police would not divulge the exact speed the two vehicles were travelling, but said it was much higher than the posted speed of 60 km/h.

Read more: Hundreds gather for Kingston vigil to remember 16-year-old car crash victim

All nine occupants in the two vehicles were under the age of 18. Four were seriously hurt and 16-year-old Scott (Scottie) Legg was killed.

Some of the passengers were not wearing their seatbelts during the collision, which, police say, caused more serious injuries for these individuals.

Over Wednesday and Thursday, the two young drivers, both 17,  turned themselves in to Kingston police headquarters, where they arrested, charged with:

  • dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death
  • criminal negligence causing death
  • four counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm
  • four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm

Kingston police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dan Silver at 613-549-4660 ext. 6243 or via email at dsilver@kingstonpolice.ca.

