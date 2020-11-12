New Brunswick reports 1 new COVID-19 case, end of Manoir Notre-Dame outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are reporting one new case of the coronavirus on Thursday and say 13 cases remain active.

The province says the new case is located in the Saint John area and is related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble.

In addition, New Brunswick announced on Thursday the outbreak in the Manoir Notre-Dame, a special care home in Moncton, is “officially over.”

The province says it has been 28 days since the last positive case was detected. “All staff and residents of the facility were recently re-tested to confirm the end of the outbreak,” read a release.

The outbreak was declared Oct. 6 and resulted in 44 infections, including 22 residents and six staff.

Story continues below advertisement

“Outbreaks are a stark reminder that the number of COVID-19 cases are rising all around us in Canada and globally,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in the release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I acknowledge the hard work of the staff at the Notre-Dame Manor and of all our partners… Our continued success hinges on all our combined efforts,” she said.

“We need to wear our masks, maintain physical distancing, practise good hygiene and support each other as we work our way through this pandemic together.”

2:18 Why cold weather is the ‘perfect storm’ for COVID-19 Why cold weather is the ‘perfect storm’ for COVID-19

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 356 cases of COVID-19 and says 337 have recovered.

Public Health says one New Brunswicker is currently hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19.

There have been six deaths in the province as a result of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Thursday, 108,896 tests have been completed.