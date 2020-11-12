Guelph reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 44

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph, Ont., reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the city’s total case count to 479.

Active cases in the city rose by one from the previous day to 44, which includes two people being treated in the hospital.

Three more people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as resolved cases stand at 424.

In one week, Guelph has added 39 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 people have recovered.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

There are now four active COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph. The Village of Riverside Glen on Woodlawn Road and The Elliott Community on Metcalfe Street are both reporting outbreaks in each of their long-term care facilities and retirement homes.

Four staff members at Riverside Glen have tested positive for the virus but the facility owned by Schlegel Villages said the risk of transmission is considered low.

There are nine cases in five Guelph schools and the University of Guelph is reporting two active cases at its campus but the risk level for both is considered low.

Wellington County continues to see an unusually high number of cases after reporting nine new positive tests on Thursday.

Among the 161 confirmed cases, 27 are considered active, 131 are resolved and three have been fatal.

In one week, Wellington County has added 32 cases and 11 people have recovered.

Ontario reported 1,575 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, which is yet another new single-day record — the third in as many days — bringing the provincial total to 89,784.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,293 as 18 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 75,220 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, which is 84 per cent of known cases.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

