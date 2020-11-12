Grade 12 students at John G. Diefenbaker High School sent home after confirmed COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Grade 12 students at a northwest Calgary high school have been told not to return for over a week due to multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19.

A letter to parents and guardians explains that staff at John G. Diefenbaker High School have been notified that “a number of” Grade 12 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Because many students in the grade have been in close contact with the affected students, the decision was made to move all of them to online classes from Thursday, Nov. 12, until Friday, Nov. 20.

In-person classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 23.

“This will help to ensure we are able to provide focused instructional support for students and allow for consistent instruction in all courses,” said Principal Michael Bester in the letter.

The students will not be joining the Calgary Board of Education’s Hub online learning and will instead maintain course work through the CBE’s D2L platform.

“All students are expected to continue to engage in learning their academic subject matter during this time,” Bester said. “Teachers will be connecting with each of their Grade 12 classes to provide online instructional support during this time.”

The high school will remain open for in-person classes for students in Grades 10 and 11.

Bester said staff are working closely with Alberta Health Services to ensure “necessary measures continue to be in place to protect all staff and students.”

“The school will complete the process of contacting each family affected by the positive cases, and AHS will be following up only with those individuals. If you are not contacted by end of day Thursday, your child(ren) are not affected by the positive case.”

