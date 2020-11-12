Bill Kelly: Where is Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s plan for long-term care homes?

Send this page to someone via email

When is the Ontario government going to acknowledge that the treatment of residents in long-term care facilities is in crisis?

The latest expose, in Toronto Life magazine, chronicles horrific stories of malnutrition and dehydration and stories of staff walking off the job because of intolerable working conditions.

Sadly, these accounts mirror similar stories of the living conditions of the frail and elderly in these facilities.

Adding to those intolerable living conditions is the frightening reality of a second-wave of COVID-19, which is sweeping through these facilities like wildfire and exposing those residents to this deadly virus.

The government’s response to this crisis is to embark on a recruitment drive to attract more staff to the long-term care industry.

Great idea, but the government doesn’t anticipate seeing the fruits of that endeavour for at least two years, so what about the residents who are suffering through this long-term nightmare right now?

Addressing the systemic problems that have existed for years in long-term care is a laudable and much-needed goal.

But what’s needed is an immediate rescue mission to emancipate the residents and overworked staff in those facilities, who are suffering now because of this woefully inadequate system.

So, where’s the plan Mr. Premier?

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

