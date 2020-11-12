Police seek help to solve Mount Royal assault

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly attacked a female in Mount Royal Cemetery in September.

According to police, the attack occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 21.

Police say that a man grabbed a woman from behind after following her. Police say the suspect then attempted to drag the victim to a nearby wooded area.

The victim managed to fight off her attacker, leading him to flee the scene, police said.

Police say the male suspect is between 25 to 30 years old, possibly of North African descent, approximately five feet nine inches to five feet 10 inches tall with a slim build. Police say he has short dark hair that is shiny on top and combed forward, thin sideburns, and a goatee.

At the time of the alleged assault, the suspect was wearing a black long-sleeved plaid sweater, tight-fitting black jeans, a long, silver chain, and round eyeglasses, police said.

Two mobile command posts will be set up on Thursday, Nov. 12, between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. near the area where the assault occurred. One close to the intersection of Mont-Royal Avenue East and Camillien-Houde and a second in front of the Montreal police cavalry installations on Camillien-Houde Way.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the attack to speak with them or call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.