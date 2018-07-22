Police search for suspects following attempted murder in Sainte-Thérèse
Police in Sainte-Thérèse, just north of Montreal, are investigating what is being described as an attempted murder late Saturday night.
Martin Charron, with Sainte-Thérèse police, said a 32-year-old man who was on his way home was seriously injured following an altercation possibly involving two other people.
It happened near the intersection of Blainville Ouest and Sicard streets at around 11 p.m.
His injuries were caused by a blunt object, according to a statement released by Sainte-Thérèse police Sunday morning.
The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.
Police have spoken to witnesses and investigators, including a forensic identity technician with the Sûreté du Québec, who are analyzing the scene for possible clues.
The motive for the assault has yet to be determined.
Police are searching for two suspects who fled the scene in a black, four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 450-435-2421 ext. 0.
