More confirmed COVID-19 cases at Kelowna Secondary, says school district

More people at an Okanagan school have tested positive for coronavirus, Central Okanagan Public Schools announced on Wednesday.

The school district said there were more confirmed cases at Kelowna Secondary School, but did not reveal how many had tested positive for COVID-19.

The affected members are said to be self-isolating at home and have support from local public health teams.

Kelowna Secondary has an approximate student body of 1,800. This is the fourth time this fall the school district has issued an exposure alert for the school.

The school now has exposure dates listed from Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 2-6.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the KSS community,” said the school district.

“As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.”

Also Wednesday, Interior Health placed Kelowna Heritage School on its school exposures web page.

An independent school and not part of the Central Okanagan school district, Heritage Christian School has exposure dates of Nov. 2-4.

