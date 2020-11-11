Woman, 20, dead, another injured following Burnaby crash

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman early Wednesday.

Police believe a car struck a pole in the 5800 block of Byrne Road around 3:10 a.m.

The passenger in the vehicle died at the scene despite the efforts of first responders. The driver, also a 20-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

4:42 Fall & winter tire safety Fall & winter tire safety – Nov 6, 2019

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.