Comments

Canada

Woman, 20, dead, another injured following Burnaby crash

By Jon Azpiri Global News
RCMP are investigating a fatal crash in Burnaby.
Burnaby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman early Wednesday.

Police believe a car struck a pole in the 5800 block of Byrne Road around 3:10 a.m.

The passenger in the vehicle died at the scene despite the efforts of first responders. The driver, also a 20-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

