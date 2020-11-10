Menu

Traffic

Stoney Trail rollover sends 1 person to hospital in life-threatening condition

By Tiffany Lizée Global News
Click to play video 'Wintry conditions cause havoc on Calgary roads' Wintry conditions cause havoc on Calgary roads
A blast of winter moved into Calgary Tuesday. And as Gil Tucker reports, that led to some tense moments for drivers all over the city.

A rollover on the southeast side of Calgary left one person in critical condition on Tuesday night.

Police closed off northbound lanes on Stoney Trail, between 52 Street and 114 Avenue S.E. as they dealt with the collision.

Calgary police were busy Tuesday night dealing with collisions from icy roads around the city.
Calgary police were busy Tuesday night dealing with collisions from icy roads around the city. CREDIT: City of Calgary

The Calgary Police Service said the vehicle went down an embankment and was found upside down in a drainage pond near 88 Street and Stoney Trail.

According to EMS, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a man in his mid-40s, was taken to Foothills hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

From midnight to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, CPS had responded to 161 crashes with no injuries and 22 that resulted in injuries.

