Calgary Remembrance Day ceremonies go virtual during pandemic

Remembrance Day ceremonies in Calgary will look different than normal due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, citizens will be able to watch many of them online.

The Field of Crosses will be closed to the public on Remembrance Day between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. with no sunrise or sunset ceremonies scheduled. The Remembrance Day ceremony will be streamed online and broadcast live on Global Calgary from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The Military Museums service will be closed to the public on Nov. 11 and will instead host a virtual event on their Facebook page starting at 10:20 a.m.

Organizers of the Canadian Pacific Remembrance Day ceremony invite members of the public to watch the livestream of the ceremony, commencing at 10:45 a.m. They will sound the CP locomotive whistle at 11:01 a.m. in Calgary to start a moment of silence.

The Hangar Flight Museum’s ceremonies will be closed to the public, but the museum will be open for admission from 1-5 p.m. for ticket holders.

Battalion Park will also be the site of a ceremony on Nov. 11 with the King’s Own Calgary Regiment, but it will be closed to the public. Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Davison will stream the ceremony on his Facebook page.

While there are no official ceremonies at Central Memorial Park this year, the city is advising those who visit the cenotaph to maintain a safe distance from other visitors and to wear a mask.

Veterans and their accompanying family members can ride Calgary Transit for free on Nov. 11, and will have to show veteran ID cards or wear their uniforms. Transit will be running on a Sunday level of service.

City, provincial and federal facilities will lower their flags to half-mast from sunrise to sunset on Remembrance Day.

All city administrative buildings including City Hall, all city pools and fitness centres, the Animal Services Centre, and the North Mount Pleasant and Wildflower Arts Centres will be closed on Wednesday.

And payment is not required for on-street Park Plus zones, with holiday rates in effect for some Calgary Parking Authority surface parking lots and parkades.