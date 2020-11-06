Menu

Canada

Watch live: Calgary’s 2020 Remembrance Day ceremony at the Field of Crosses

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Only those taking part in the ceremony will be allowed in the Field of Crosses, which will be closed to the public from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Only those taking part in the ceremony will be allowed in the Field of Crosses, which will be closed to the public from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Global News

Calgary’s annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Field of Crosses Memorial Project will function differently in 2020 due to COVID-19.

There will not be a sunrise or sunset ceremony at the site on Remembrance Day, and the 2020 Remembrance Day ceremony will be held virtually.

Read more: How to attend sunrise and sunset ceremonies at Calgary’s Field of Crosses amid COVID-19

Those who wish to watch the ceremony can do so by tuning in to Global Calgary from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m on Nov. 11.

Trending Stories

The ceremony will also be streamed live in this article during that time.

Read more: Futuristic fundraising for a pandemic poppy campaign

When the Field of Crosses opens at 2 p.m., it will be limited to 100 people at any given time.

According to officials, Alberta Health Services is asking people not to congregate off-site, and that onlookers not congregate along Memorial Drive opposite the Field of Crosses.

