Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Advocates, union question new job category for Ontario long-term care homes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces $1-billion COVID-19 Resilience Stream program for infrastructure funding' Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces $1-billion COVID-19 Resilience Stream program for infrastructure funding
Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces $1-billion COVID-19 Resilience Stream program for infrastructure funding – Oct 28, 2020

Long-term care advocates and unions are raising concerns about Ontario’s plan to introduce a new job category to help with staffing issues in long-term care homes.

The government launched a recruitment effort this week to help homes recruit what it calls resident support aides.

Read more: Coronavirus: Front-line workers who left LTC homes in May won’t come back, commission hears

The Ministry of Long-term Care says the goal is to offer employment to hospitality workers who may have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The government says the workers would help with recreational activities and during meal times, and co-ordinate residents’ visits with family.

Trending Stories

Read more: No more outings for long-term care residents in Toronto, Peel region, Ottawa

Story continues below advertisement

Jane Meadus, of the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly, says the new hires won’t have the same level of training as personal supporter and yet work with seniors with complex needs.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says the workers are likely to end up providing care not in their job descriptions because homes are short staffed.

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesLong Term Care HomesOntario long-term care homesAdvocacy Centre for the ElderlyOntario Long-Term Care Homes Staffing IssuesThe Ministry of Long-term Care
Flyers
More weekly flyers