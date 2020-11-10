Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Feds commit $61M to help Manitoba Indigenous communities fight coronavirus

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference on broadband internet in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday the federal government will provide more than $61 million to help Indigenous communities in Manitoba fight COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will provide more than $61 million in immediate funding to help Indigenous communities in Manitoba fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau says the new money will support public health measures, food security and other surge capacity needs.

Read more: Coronavirus: All of Manitoba moving to Level Red Thursday, tough restrictions to be implemented

He says Indigenous Services Canada is mobilizing people to do contact tracing and sending equipment to affected communities.

Click to play video '“Concerning trend,” number of Manitoba First Nations people with COVID-19 reaches all-time high' “Concerning trend,” number of Manitoba First Nations people with COVID-19 reaches all-time high
“Concerning trend,” number of Manitoba First Nations people with COVID-19 reaches all-time high – Oct 21, 2020

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Monday the new funding was prompted by Manitoba’s alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba reports 3 deaths, 365 new coronavirus cases, more personal care home outbreaks Monday

In a series of tweets, Miller said the funding will include $38 million for public health services, $3 million for personal care homes, $3.4 million for community infrastructure improvements and $17 million for Indigenous communities on reserve.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Manitoba recorded 365 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing its total number of lab-confirmed cases to 8,495.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 cases spike on Manitoba First Nations; chiefs call for prompt action' COVID-19 cases spike on Manitoba First Nations; chiefs call for prompt action
COVID-19 cases spike on Manitoba First Nations; chiefs call for prompt action
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadacoronavirus in manitobaCoronavirus in WinnipegManitoba First Nations
Flyers
More weekly flyers