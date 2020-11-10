Feds commit $61M to help Manitoba Indigenous communities fight coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will provide more than $61 million in immediate funding to help Indigenous communities in Manitoba fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau says the new money will support public health measures, food security and other surge capacity needs.

He says Indigenous Services Canada is mobilizing people to do contact tracing and sending equipment to affected communities.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Monday the new funding was prompted by Manitoba’s alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a series of tweets, Miller said the funding will include $38 million for public health services, $3 million for personal care homes, $3.4 million for community infrastructure improvements and $17 million for Indigenous communities on reserve.

Manitoba recorded 365 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing its total number of lab-confirmed cases to 8,495.

