St. Lawrence College reports Kingston student tested positive for COVID-19

A Kingston student at St. Lawrence College has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school.

The college sent out a notice Tuesday, saying that the student was last on the Kingston campus the week of Nov. 2, and that the case is being followed up by KFL&A Public Health.

The college would not give any more information about the case to protect the student’s privacy.

Those who would be considered close contacts of the affected student are being contacted by public health, according to the college.

On Monday, the health unit announced six new cases of the virus over the weekend, bringing the region’s active total to 11.

