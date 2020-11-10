Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

EU to secure up to 300 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine: commission

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 10, 2020 11:43 am
Click to play video 'Pfizer says coronavirus vaccine is 90 percent effective in clinical tests' Pfizer says coronavirus vaccine is 90 percent effective in clinical tests
WATCH: Pfizer says coronavirus vaccine is 90 percent effective in clinical tests

The European Commission will sign a deal to secure up to 300 million doses of the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU’s executive arm, said the commission will authorize the deal on Wednesday after “working tirelessly to secure doses of potential vaccines” in recent months.

“This is the most promising vaccine so far,” von der Leyen said. “Once this vaccine becomes available, our plan is to deploy it quickly, everywhere in Europe.”

Read more: BioNTech, Pfizer to price coronavirus vaccine below ‘typical market rates’

Pfizer said Monday that early results from the vaccine suggests the shots may be a surprisingly robust 90 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19.

Trending Stories

The European Commission had already secured three other deals with pharmaceutical companies allowing its 27 member states to buy nearly one billion doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

“And more will come. Because we need to have a broad portfolio of vaccines based on different technologies,” von der Leyen said. “We have already started working with member states to prepare national vaccination campaigns. We are almost there. In the meantime, let us be prudent, and stay safe.”

The commission said once a vaccine is ready, member states should have access to it at the same time, and give priority to groups including healthcare workers and people over 60 years, as well as people with health conditions making them more vulnerable.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19European unionEUCoronavirus VaccinePfizerBioNTechBioNTech Pfizer coronavirus vaccineEU coronavirus vaccineEU to buy 300 million doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine
Flyers
More weekly flyers