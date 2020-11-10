Bill Kelly: Is Ford passing the buck on COVID-19?

Send this page to someone via email

Criticism continues to grow about Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s recent handling of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s a stark contrast from the high praise heaped upon the premier earlier this year during the first wave of the pandemic. But, as is always the case in politics, that was yesterday and yesterday’s gone.

We were told that the second wave had the potential to be far more dangerous, and that dire prediction is becoming a reality.

The number of new cases continues to rise. Outbreaks in long term care facilities are increasing again, despite a promise from the government that the shortcomings in long term care would be addressed.

But, as pressure mounts for the province to get a handle on the pandemic, the premier seems to be passing the buck and putting the onus on local governments to deal with the problem.

That’s the same mistake the Trump administration made when it decreed that controlling the virus was up to state and local governments, and we say how poorly that worked out.

No one is suggesting a total shutdown, but it’s high time that we get tough with those who violate the COVID-19 protocols. And we should follow the lead of countries that have tamed the virus and issue a mandatory mask order.

Doing things in half measures simply isn’t good enough.

Policies such as these may not be popular in some circles, but this is supposed to be about saving lives, not scoring political points.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

