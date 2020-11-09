Menu

RCMP ask Okanagan drivers to ‘Slow Down and Move Over’ when seeing flashing lights

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 8:22 pm
Click to play video 'Drivers asked to ‘Slow Down and Move Over’ when seeing roadside workers' Drivers asked to ‘Slow Down and Move Over’ when seeing roadside workers
Drivers asked to ‘Slow Down and Move Over’ when seeing roadside workers

RCMP were handing out warnings and information today instead of issuing tickets.

“We are on an information campaign today to remind our motorists of the slow down move over law in B.C.,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer.

In B.C., motorists must slow down and move over into another open lane to give extra space to vehicles stopped along the road with flashing red, blue or yellow lights.

This means not just emergency services vehicles but also maintenance workers, utility workers, police, fire, ambulance, tow trucks, commercial vehicle safety enforcement personnel, land surveyors, animal control workers, garbage collectors and other roadside workers.

If the speed limit is 80 km/h or more, motorists must slow their speed to 70 km/h. If they are in a zone that is under 80, drivers must slow down to 40.

If drivers are caught failing to pull over they may receive a $173 ticket and three points against their licence.

“Our members are scared,” said Dave Weloy, BCAA senior manager of automotive safety and training.

“We come in and do our best and come in with our cone zones but, we need people to slow down and move over to give us that space to work safely.”

Since 2008, 230 workers have been hit while working beside the road and 13 of them have died. RCMP and BCAA are hoping that the Slow Down and Move Over campaign will prevent that number from growing.

In winter it’s even more dangerous for roadside workers.

“Every police officer that I know, including myself, has been on the side of the road at that collision or trying to help someone and thought to themselves this might be the day that I don’t make it home because with the slippery conditions and people still speeding or not slowing down it can get very dangerous very quickly,” said Cpl. Noseworthy.

The informational campaign a reminder of how one person’s driving can seriously impact other people’s lives.

SpeedingKelowna RCMPDriving SafetySlow Down Move Overpull overunsafe driverB.C. LawCentral Okanagan RCMPDriving Safely
