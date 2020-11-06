More than 9,700 speeding tickets mailed to Toronto drivers, cameras to be moved to new streets

Send this page to someone via email

In the third month of tickets being issued through automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras, the City of Toronto says about 9,719 fines have been mailed out to drivers across Toronto.

The tickets were issued between Sept. 6 and Oct. 6.

Tickets through ASE cameras are fines only; no demerit points are issued. The fines are also billed and mailed to the registered vehicle owner, regardless of who was driving. The registered vehicle owner’s driving record will not be impacted through these tickets, the city said.

The camera on Gateway Boulevard in Ward 16 – Don Valley East recorded the most tickets at 955, which accounts for almost 10 per cent of all issued tickets.

A driver speeding at 78 km/h in a 30 km/h posted zone received the most expensive ticket at $706 on Bicknell Avenue in Ward 5 – York-South Weston.

Since the ASEs began ticketing in July, the number of speeding tickets issued during each month has decreased. In the first month, from July 6 to Aug. 5, some 22,301 tickets were mailed with 2,239 repeat offenders. In the second month, from Aug. 6 to Sept. 5, the city says 15,175 tickets were mailed out with 1,198 repeat offenders. In the third month, 9,719 fines were issued, with 604 repeat offenders.

The new ASE systems were installed in community safety zones, near school zones. To ensure an even distribution, there are two systems per ward across the city. The systems can rotate as the city deems necessary.

On Friday, officials said all 50 ASEs will be moved to different streets across the city starting this week.

The 50 new locations for the speed cameras are:

Ward 1 (Etobicoke North): Golfdown Drive, east of Turpin Avenue.

Ward 1 (Etobicoke North): Mount Olive Drive, west of Kipling Avenue.

Ward 2 (Etobicoke Centre): The Kingsway, south of Hartfield Road.

Ward 2 (Etobicoke Centre): Mill Road, north of Bloor Street West.

Ward 3 (Etobicoke Lakeshore): Mimico Avenue, west of Station Road.

Ward 3 (Etobicoke Lakeshore): Stanley Avenue, near Elizabeth Street.

Ward 4 (Parkdale High Park): Willard Avenue, near Rexford Road.

Ward 4 (Parkdale High Park): Mountview Avenue, near 51 Mountview Ave.

Ward 5 (York-South Weston): Rockcliffe Boulevard, near Rockcliffe Court.

Ward 5 (York-South Weston): Jane Street, north of Lambton Avenue.

Ward 6 (York Centre): Ancaster Road, near Plewes Road.

Ward 6 (York Centre): Dovehouse Avenue, west of Keele Street.

Ward 7 (Humber River-Black Creek): Topcliff Avenue, near 96 Topcliff Ave.

Ward 7 (Humber River-Black Creek): Gracedale Boulevard, near Crimscott Road.

Ward 8 (Eglinton-Lawrence): Avenue Road, near Castlefield Avenue.

Ward 8 (Eglinton-Lawrence): Bedford Park Avenue, west of Yonge Street.

Ward 9 (Davenport): Laughton Avenue, near Talbot Street.

Ward 9 (Davenport): Ruskin Avenue, west of Perth Avenue.

Ward 10 (Spadina Fort-York): Denison Avenue, south of Grange Avenue.

Ward 10 (Spadina Fort-York): Brant Street, south of Adelaide Street West.

Ward 11 (University-Rosedale): Orde Street, west of Murray Street.

Ward 11 (University-Rosedale): Essex Street, west of Christie Street.

Ward 12 (Toronto-St. Paul’s): Ava Road, east of Westover Hill Road.

Ward 12 (Toronto-St. Paul’s): Tweedsmuir Avenue, south of Heath Street West.

Ward 13 (Toronto Centre): Sherbourne Street, south of Wellesley Street East.

Ward 13 (Toronto Centre): Berkeley Street, south of Gerrard Street East.

Ward 14 (Toronto Danforth): Dundas Street East, east of Broadview Avenue.

Ward 14 (Toronto Danforth): Lesmount Avenue, south of Cosburn Avenue.

Ward 15 (Don Valley West): Erskine Avenue, west of Redpath Avenue.

Ward 15 (Don Valley West): Thorncliffe Park Drive, near 79 Thorncliffe Park Dr.

Ward 16 (Don Valley East): Fenside Drive, south of Roywood Drive.

Ward 16 (Don Valley East): Underhill Drive, near Beveridge Drive.

Ward 17 (Don Valley North): Sheppard Avenue East, west of Don Mills Road.

Ward 17 (Don Valley North): Seneca Hill Drive, west of Don Mills Road.

Ward 18 (Willowdale): Doris Avenue, north of Spring Garden Avenue.

Ward 18 (Willowdale): Church Avenue, east of Doris Avenue.

Ward 19 (Beaches-East York): Kingston Road, near Heyworth Crescent.

Ward 19 (Beaches-East York): Spruce Hill Road, north of Queen Street East.

Ward 20 (Scarborough Southwest): Edge Park Avenue, east of Victoria Park Avenue.

Ward 20 (Scarborough Southwest): Birchcliff Avenue, near Freeman Street.

Ward 21 (Scarborough Centre): Ellesmere Road, east of Mondeo Drive.

Ward 21 (Scarborough Centre): Gooderham Drive, south of Murray Glen Drive.

Ward 22 (Scarborough Agincourt): Birchmount Road, north of Bay Mills Boulevard.

Ward 22 (Scarborough Agincourt): Southlawn Drive, near Buena Vista Avenue.

Ward 23 (Scarborough North): McCowan Road, north of Kenhatch Boulevard.

Ward 23 (Scarborough North): Brimwood Boulevard, near Bridley Drive.

Ward 24 (Scarborough-Guildwood): Scarborough Golf Club Road, north of Lawrence Avenue East.

Ward 24 (Scarborough-Guildwood): Holmfirth Terrace, west of Vanwart Drive.

Ward 25 (Scarborough-Rouge Park): Charlottetown Boulevard, near McCulley Street.

Ward 25 (Scarborough Rouge Park): Durnford Road, north of Rylander Boulevard.

