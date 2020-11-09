Durham Region welcomes Movember as COVID-19 pandemic changes conversation on men’s health

Send this page to someone via email

For over a decade now, November has taken on another name — Movember.

The campaign started in Australia to raise awareness and money for prostate cancer and men’s health, but those taking part this year are finding it more important than ever to have these sometimes uncomfortable discussions.

Adrian Award has been a firefighter in Whitby, Ont., for four years and every November, he and most of his crew grow mustaches.

“It can get pretty good or ugly, depending,” said Award.

While taking part in Movember tends to bring the guys closer, Award says during the pandemic, the mustaches are conversation starters for men’s mental health.

“It’s been a struggle for many. Lots of different stresses,” said Award. “Whether you’re on the front lines as a first responder or working from home, we have our unique challenges that we’re trying to deal with this year.”

“All kinds of great mustache styles still look great under a mask,” said Shane Demerchant with Movember Canada.

This Movember marks the campaign’s 14th year in Canada.

Last year, around $20 million was raised for prostate and testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. Because of COVID-19, however, the movement has changed, and it’s not just about growing a mustache.

Instead, it’s about “challenging yourself to (try) something new and making sure that you’re generating conversations about men’s health all along the way,” said Demerchant.

Nick Newell is getting a little taken off the top, but behind the mask won’t be touched as he’s growing out the beard instead of a mustache for Movember.

“Just go wild with it,” said Newell, raising money for Movember.

Newell takes part because of a close friend who overcame prostate cancer.

“It’s our own fault a lot of the time for not getting checked out —too much pride for a few seconds of discomfort. We don’t want to get checked out and it’s one of those cancers that can be fixed almost immediately if you catch it early enough,” said Newell.

Steve Grimley’s barbershop in Courtice was closed for almost three months during the pandemic.

Despite a drop in business, he still wanted to support the Movember movement after watching his dad battle prostate cancer.

“We can’t have the regular amount of people, walk-ins and stuff like that so everything’s down to appointments now,” said Grimley, owner of The Kingsmen.

Grimley’s goal is to raise $6,000 this year.

He’s hoping bids on some NHL merchandise will put him over the top.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in Canada. The Canadian Cancer Society says one in nine men will be diagnosed with the disease. A reason the Movember campaign continues to encourage men to get tested.

