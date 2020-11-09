‘Call RCMP or bylaws’: B.C.’s new public health orders raises questions about enforcement

Send this page to someone via email

With people in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley having to pause all social gatherings of any size outside of immediate household groups, many are now questioning how these new rules are going to be enforced.

During a public health emergency under the Public Health Act, orders can be enforced by police or other compliance and enforcement officials. People who don’t follow the order could be fined.

On Monday, B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said under both the Public Health Act and Emergency Program Act, more people can enforce these new rules, including bylaw officers, RCMP officers, public safety officers, public health inspectors and WorkSafeBC inspectors.

“We want people and we need people to pay attention to these things, particularly now,” Henry said.

When it comes to enforcement, officials are asking people that if they see someone violating a public health order to contact them.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Joanie Sidhu told Global News there are two options — call the RCMP non-emergency line or the Surrey bylaw department.

“You can contact our non-emergency line, that’s the best way to get a hold of us and if you don’t want to contact us you can call the City of Surrey bylaws, but either of us,” she said, adding it is better to make the call than try to enforce the rules yourself.

Sidhu said even on Friday, Surrey RCMP received a call after someone spotted a van filled with people arriving at a Whalley home.

Officers checked on the house and found 15 people had gathered indoors for a party.

The person responsible for the party was fined $2,300, Sidhu said.

In Port Coquitlam, bylaw officers will be out and about checking on gatherings and restrictions.

“We have activated our bylaw officers again,” Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West said.

“Throughout the pandemic, they have been eyes and ears throughout the community and trying to deal with issues that have arisen.”

Henry added Monday that enforcement may be stepped up in areas such as workplaces where they saw previous outbreaks and where it can be difficult to socially-distance due to the nature of the work.

“The focus is going to be in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health region, because that’s where we’re seeing community spread at a higher level now,” Henry added.