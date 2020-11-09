Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, death at LTC

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health reported 67 new COVID-19 cases and another death connected to a long-term care (LTC) home on Monday.

The new cases represent the highest single-day number the city has reported amid the pandemic.

The deceased is a man in his early 100s tied to the outbreak at Hamilton Continuing Care. He died on Nov. 7.

The outbreak at the LTC on Wentworth Street has 11 cases involving 10 residents and one staff member.

Hamilton’s medical officer of health said the numbers over the past week, which have been averaging about 43 cases per day, are “extremely concerning.”

During the city’s COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said the numbers are going to get higher and higher unless something changes.

‘Nothing has changed about the virus. What has changed is what we are doing collectively to protect ourselves and others from the virus,” said Richardson.

The city has 364 active cases as of Nov. 9 and 2,184 since the pandemic began. Seven people are in hospital with the virus. Hamilton has 54 virus-related deaths.

Another outbreak was declared on Monday at Macassa Lodge long-term care home. It’s the third time during the pandemic the facility has been in outbreak status. The latest involves a worker with the coronavirus.

The LTC’s previous outbreaks were declared in mid-May and another in mid-October.

There are now 19 active outbreaks in Hamilton involving 125 people as of Nov. 9 at

nine long-term care homes (Alexander Place, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Idlewyld Manor, Macassa Lodge, Shalom Village, St. Joseph’s Villa, The Village at Wentworth Heights)

three retirement homes (Aberdeen Gardens, Amica Dundas, Villa Italia)

two daycares (La Garderie Le Petit Navire, Echo Day Program)

two retailers (Lululemon Athletica – Limeridge Mall, Roma Bakery & Deli)

one restaurant (Castelli Cucina)

one homeless shelter (Good Shepherd Men’s Centre)

one group home (Hatts Off)

The outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove, which started on Oct. 22, grew by five more cases to 51 on the weekend. The cases involve 31 residents, 19 staff members and one essential visitor.

Health officials say there have been 398 positive coronavirus cases in Hamilton in the last 10 days.

A total of 123 (31 per cent) of the city’s new cases are with people under the age of 30.

Halton Region reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

Halton region reported 61 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and another death at an LTC.

The region has 434 active cases as of Nov. 9, with Oakville accounting for 210 and Burlington accounting for 82 cases.

The latest death was recorded at the Chartwell Waterford LTC, which is in the midst of an outbreak involving 52 cases among 49 residents, nine staff members and one other person.

The facility has recorded four deaths since the outbreak began on Oct. 13.

The outbreak at Tansley Woods has 45 total cases involving 34 residents and 11 staff, while the outbreak at Wyndham Manor in Oakville has grown to 28 total cases among 17 residents, five staff and six others connected to the home.

Halton has 13 outbreaks, which include six institutions and three schools.

The institutional outbreaks involve more than 144 people at three long-term care homes (Chartwell Waterford, Post Inn Village and Wyndham Manor in Oakville) and three retirement homes (Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, Traflager Lodge in Oakville and Amica Georgetown).

Halton has 2,639 total COVID-19 cases and 39 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Niagara Region reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Niagara public health reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and one more death in the community.

Since the pandemic began, Niagara has had 1,657 total positive cases and 77 virus-related deaths.

There are 235 active cases as of Nov 9.

There are 15 active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus in the community. Six are institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester and Seasons Retirement Communities in Welland) and four long-term care homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, Albright Manor in Lincoln, West Park Health Centre and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie).

Niagara Health is reporting that the outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls involves 30 positive cases among 15 residents and 15 staff members. Three resident deaths have been connected with the outbreak, which began on Sept. 29.

A total of 417 (25.2 per cent) of the area’s COVID-19 cases have been connected with long-term care or retirement homes in the region.

Since the pandemic was declared, 46,8 per cent (775) of the region’s 1,657 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports six COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported six more COVID-19 cases on Monday to put the region total since the pandemic began to 571 lab-confirmed positive cases.

The region has one institutional outbreak involving seven staff members at the Grandview Lodge long-term care home in Dunville.

A community outbreak at Schuyler Farms Ltd. in Simcoe has grown by seven more cases to a total of 10, according to public health.

Officials say there are 26 active cases as of Nov. 9.

Public health says 34.5 per cent (197) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk has had 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

Brant County reports seven new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The region has 344 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 84 active cases as of Nov. 9 with two people receiving hospital care.

Brant County now has two institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (Riverview Terrace in Brantford and Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant) involving 34 people.

The outbreak at Riverview Terrace Retirement Home involves 13 people, with three staff and 10 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Brucefield Manor has 21 cases, involving 16 residents and five staff members.

Public health says 33.14 per cent (114) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.