SPINCO Hamilton to reopen with elevated safety measures after massive COVID-19 outbreak

A downtown Hamilton spin studio that was the site of a massive COVID-19 outbreak will reopen later this month.

In an Instagram post on Friday afternoon, SPINCO Hamilton wrote that they’ve been working “diligently” with public health to open their doors on James Street North on Nov. 14 with enhanced and elevated safety measures.

Some of the measures they mention include newly installed plexiglass instructor barriers, a hospital-grade air purifier, and masks in studio.

The outbreak at the downtown spin studio started on Oct. 5 and, as determined through contact tracing, quickly spread to more than 20 people by the end of the first week.

Over a three-week period, the outlet recorded 85 cases involving 52 members, two staff, and 31 secondary cases connected to people who had contact with someone who went to the gym.

Hamilton’s medical officer of health characterized the outbreak as “unfortunate,” citing a public review that determined the outlet had been operating at 50 per cent capacity in keeping with provincial guidelines, which included customer screening, sanitation, and a two-metre radius around each bike.

The outbreak prompted conversations between the province and several public health divisions on possible restrictions and guidelines to curb the spread of the virus in workout settings.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson issued new recommendations locally, include three metres of distancing, a limit of 10 people per indoor group, and a face covering for staff and customers during workouts.

In an email to Global News on Friday, a spokesperson for Hamilton public health said its infection prevention and control team has been working with SPINCO since the outbreak was declared over on Oct. 26.

“Public Health will do a reopening inspection once one is requested,” wrote Jacqueline Durlov. “The reopening plan and date is up to SpinCo local and corporate head office.”

–With files from Don Mitchell, Global News