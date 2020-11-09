Menu

Canada

Elderly man’s body found in Belmont Lake: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video 'Body found on Belmont Lake near Havelock' Body found on Belmont Lake near Havelock
Peterborough County OPP say the body of an elderly man was found in Belmont Lake on Saturday afternoon.

The body of an elderly man was found in Belmont Lake east of Peterborough on Saturday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 4:45 p.m. emergency crews were called to the area of Mile of Memories Road, off of County Road 48, in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, for reports a body was found in the lake. The area is about 10 kilometres northeast of the village of Havelock.

Read more: 1 dead after canoe capsizes on White Lake in Douro-Dummer: Peterborough County OPP

Const. Joe Ayotte says the victim was working on a boathouse.

It’s unclear how long he was in the water.

The man’s death is considered not suspicious, OPP said.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

The incident was the third in two days in central Ontairo, following a canoe capsizing on Friday and a drowning near Minden on Saturday.

DrowningPeterborough CountyBody FoundBoatingHavelockboathouseBelmont LakeHavelock-Belmont Methuen TownshipHavelock drowning
