Mississauga man identified as drowning victim near Minden: Haliburton Highlands OPP

A Mississauga man has been identified in a weekend drowning in the Township of Minden Hills.
According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews responded to a reported drowning on Kashagawigamog Lake, about 15 kilometres east of the village of Minden.
OPP say a man failed to surface while swimming.
The OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located the man’s body.
The victim has been identified as Mohamed Amar Mukthar, 23, of Mississauga.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto, OPP stated Monday.
