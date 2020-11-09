Menu

Canada

Mississauga man identified as drowning victim near Minden: Haliburton Highlands OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 9:34 am
OPP say a Mississauga man drowned in Minden Hills Township on Saturday.
OPP say a Mississauga man drowned in Minden Hills Township on Saturday. The Canadian Press

A Mississauga man has been identified in a weekend drowning in the Township of Minden Hills.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews responded to a reported drowning on Kashagawigamog Lake, about 15 kilometres east of the village of Minden.

Read more: 1 dead after canoe capsizes on White Lake in Douro-Dummer: Peterborough County OPP

OPP say a man failed to surface while swimming.

The OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located the man’s body.

The victim has been identified as Mohamed Amar Mukthar, 23, of Mississauga.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto, OPP stated Monday.

Click to play video 'Body of man recovered from lake near Minden after canoe capsizes' Body of man recovered from lake near Minden after canoe capsizes
Body of man recovered from lake near Minden after canoe capsizes – Sep 14, 2020
