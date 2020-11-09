Mississauga man identified as drowning victim near Minden: Haliburton Highlands OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Mississauga man has been identified in a weekend drowning in the Township of Minden Hills.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews responded to a reported drowning on Kashagawigamog Lake, about 15 kilometres east of the village of Minden.

OPP say a man failed to surface while swimming.

The OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located the man’s body.

The victim has been identified as Mohamed Amar Mukthar, 23, of Mississauga.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto, OPP stated Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

2:59 Body of man recovered from lake near Minden after canoe capsizes Body of man recovered from lake near Minden after canoe capsizes – Sep 14, 2020