1 dead after canoe capsizes on White Lake in Douro-Dummer: Peterborough County OPP

One person is dead after a boat capsized on White Lake in Douro-Dummer Township on Friday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around noon emergency crews responded to the lake, located 40 km northeast of Peterborough, for reports of a boating accident near Patterson Road.

OPP say two people were fishing in the canoe when it capsized.

“The occupants were in the water for an unknown period of time before they were discovered by a member of the public,” said Const. Joe Ayotte.

Two males were transported to shore by members of the Douro-Dummer Fire Department and then transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre where one of the victims was pronounced deceased, OPP said.

OPP say the second male is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin are notified.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, Ayotte said.

Ayotte noted “early reports” indicate the two were not wearing life-jackets.

