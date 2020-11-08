Menu

Health

3 London, Ont., firefighters test positive for coronavirus

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 8, 2020 6:22 pm
For privacy reasons, the LFD is not releasing which fire stations are impacted, but says the stations in which the firefighters who have tested positive were working are being deep cleaned and sanitized. Jaclyn Carbone / 980 CFPL

The London Fire Department (LFD) says three firefights have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement issued Sunday, the LFD says the Middlesex-London Health Unit has declared this to be a workplace outbreak.

The LFD also said any firefighters who were working during that time and were in close contact with those who have tested positive have been identified.

Read more: Coronavirus: 16 B.C. firefighters test positive for COVID-19 following deployment to California

They have either been tested or have been asked to get tested, and will be self-isolating for 14 days.

For privacy reasons, the LFD is not releasing which fire stations are impacted, but says the stations in which the firefighters who have tested positive were working are being deep cleaned and sanitized.

