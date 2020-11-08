Manitoba marks Indigenous Veterans Day

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a day to reflect and remember the sacrifices of so many Canadians.

Nov. 8 marks Indigenous Veterans Day here in Canada.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) said more than 12,000 Indigenous people from Canada served in the major conflicts including World War I, World War II, Korea and many peacekeeping missions across the globe.

Grand Chief Arlen Dumas encouraged people to acknowledge the service, sacrifice and contributions of all Indigenous veterans across the province and Canada.

“On this day that recognizes Indigenous veterans, we want to honour and thank First Nations veterans and current members of the military for their service,” said Dumas.

“From every corner of this province and across Canada we have had young First Nations men and women who have served and continue to serve alongside other Canadians. This courageous act of service and sacrifice is for us all. I encourage everyone to take the time today to acknowledge our veterans.”

One notable Indigenous war hero is Tommy Prince from Scanterbury, Man.

He served in the Second World War and the Korean War.

Veterans Affairs Canada said Prince is one of Canada’s most decorated Indigenous soldiers.

While he was serving as a reconnaissance expert in the Devil’s Brigade, Prince posed as a local farmer to repair a severed communications wire in full view of enemy troops.

AMC said Manitoba was the first province to acknowledge Indigenous Veterans Day on Nov. 8, 1994. It is now recognized in every province and territory across Canada.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs encourages all Manitobans to remember and honour Indigenous veterans on Indigenous Veterans Day and all veterans on Remembrance Day in a safe way and follow public health orders.