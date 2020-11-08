Man, 34, charged with murder following death of mother in Maskwacis

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of his mother early Saturday morning in Maskwacis, Alta.

RCMP were called to a residence in Maskwacis shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 7, where they found Corrine Lisa Saddleback, 51, dead.

Ashton Lloyd Saddleback, the son of the victim, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has been called in to take over the investigation. Police did not release information around the nature of the victim’s injuries.

Saddleback’s first court appearance is set for Nov. 10 in Wetaskiwin.

Maskwacis is located about 70 km south of Edmonton.