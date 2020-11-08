Edmonton police ask for help in finding 14-year-old teen, ‘out-of-character’ disappearance

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen who was last seen over two weeks ago.
In a news release this weekend, police said the disappearance of Teagan Leavitt is “considered to be out of character.”
Leavitt was last seen at a residence at 113 Avenue and 83 Street in the Parkdale neighbourhood on Oct. 24, 2020.
She’s described as being five feet tall, about 110 pounds, with straight shoulder-length black hair and was last seen in a grey hoodie with black and pink shoes.
Leavitt was reported missing to police on Nov. 3.
Anyone with information should call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567, or anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
