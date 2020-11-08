Menu

Canada

Edmonton police ask for help in finding 14-year-old teen, ‘out-of-character’ disappearance

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 8, 2020 12:46 pm
Teagan Leavitt, 14, was last seen on Oct. 24, 2020.
Teagan Leavitt, 14, was last seen on Oct. 24, 2020. Supplied by police

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen who was last seen over two weeks ago.

In a news release this weekend, police said the disappearance of Teagan Leavitt is “considered to be out of character.”

Leavitt was last seen at a residence at 113 Avenue and 83 Street in the Parkdale neighbourhood on Oct. 24, 2020.

She’s described as being five feet tall, about 110 pounds, with straight shoulder-length black hair and was last seen in a grey hoodie with black and pink shoes.

Leavitt was reported missing to police on Nov. 3.

Anyone with information should call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567, or anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

