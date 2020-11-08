Quebec reports 1,397 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day total since pandemic began

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 1,397 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

Sunday’s tally also marks the fifth straight day the province has reported over 1,000 daily infections.

Officials reported nine more deaths related to the virus. The death tally in the province now stands at 6,440.

The total number of people who have contracted COVID-19 in Quebec is now 114,820.

READ MORE: Legault pens open letter of hope to Quebecers urging unity this winter amid COVID-19

According to health officials, of the nine new reported deaths, two occurred in the last 24 hours and the other seven between Nov. 1 and Nov. 6.

The number of hospitalizations has gone up by four from Saturday for a total of 527 — 77 of which are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier François Legault called the rise in cases in several regions of Quebec worrying. “We need to make an effort to reduce our contacts. Lives are at stake,” he said.

Hausse inquiétante du nombre de cas dans plusieurs régions.

On doit faire des efforts pour réduire nos contacts.

Des vies sont en jeu. https://t.co/8bzpy9hvW0 — François Legault (@francoislegault) November 8, 2020

According to public health, 25,855 tests were conducted in Quebec on Nov. 6, the last day for which testing data is available. More than 3,302,640 novel coronavirus tests have been conducted in the province since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Saturday Legault urged Quebecers to maintain efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve this winter. In an open letter, Legault thanked citizens for showing solidarity and expressed hope that grandparents will be able to see their grandchildren at Christmas.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial health officials have said they are concerned about Saguenay, north of Quebec City, Lanaudière, and north of Montreal — regions Legault has dubbed “the worst” in the province on a per-capita basis.

– With files from the Canadian Press

2:02 Medical orderlies feel cheated by Quebec government Medical orderlies feel cheated by Quebec government