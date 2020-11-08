New Brunswick reports 1 new COVID-19 case in Fredericton

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials reported one new case of the coronavirus on Sunday.

The individual is in their 30s and is located in the Fredericton region. The province says the person is in isolation and their case is under investigation.

Three new cases in the Fredericton region were reported on Saturday.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 354 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 324 recoveries.

The number of active cases in the province is 24, with two patients hospitalized. There have also been six deaths as a result of the virus.

As of Sunday, 106,869 tests have been completed.

Story continues below advertisement