Saint John, N.B., hosts first Saturday Winter Market

The historic City Market in Saint John marked a new beginning Saturday – the first Saturday Winter Market.

Manager Andrew MacDonald says they’re hoping to give vendors a pop-up place to sell their wares as more traditional, outdoor markets close for the season.

He also hopes it will encourage people to shop local ahead of the holidays.

“We don’t have Rhoda’s this year and we don’t have the large scale markets available for people to get their doodads and trinkets and everything for Christmas shopping,” he says.

Thirteen pop-up vendors took part in the first iteration, with more holiday-themed vendors expected as the Christmas countdown ticks on.

Today the Saint John City Market played host to 13 pop-up vendors for it's first "Saturday Winter Market." The market's set to run 10-3 on Saturdays through the winter – alongside the regular shops. Here's how it looked… and a clip from City Market Manager Andrew MacDonald. pic.twitter.com/K06NLOuqgE — Travis Fortnum (@travisfortnum) November 7, 2020

The Saturday Winter Market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

No end date has been pegged, but MacDonald says it will run “through the winter.”