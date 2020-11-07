Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 7

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:
New measures take effect
Health measures are loosening in several COVID-19 hot spots Saturday as Ontario’s new tiered system takes effect.
The colour-coded system — which classifies each public health unit as a red, orange, yellow or green zone based on caseload and transmission levels — came into force at midnight.
Only Peel Region, which has seen rising cases in recent weeks, was deemed a red zone, while other hot spots such as York Region and Ottawa were labelled as orange.
Toronto, meanwhile, will remain in modified Stage 2 until Nov. 14.
Status of cases in the GTA
Ontario reported a total of 1,132 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Of those:
- 336 were recorded in Toronto
- 258 were recorded in Peel Region
- 114 were recorded in York Region
- 64 were recorded in Halton Region
- 30 were recorded in Durham Region
Ontario reports record number of new cases
Ontario reported 1,132 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 82,825.
It marks the largest single-day increase in cases in Ontario, beyond Tuesday’s total of 1,050.
Eleven new deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,220.
Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 9 new deaths
According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,995 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by nine.
There are currently 91 outbreaks in long-term care homes, up by five.
