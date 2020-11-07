Ontario reports 1,132 coronavirus cases marking new single-day record

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,132 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 82,825.

It marks the largest single-day increase in cases in Ontario, beyond Tuesday’s total of 1,050.

Eleven new deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,220.

“Locally, there are 336 new cases in Toronto, 258 in Peel, 114 in York Region, 78 in Ottawa, 64 in Halton and 55 in Hamilton,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“There are 852 more resolved cases and nearly 39,200 tests completed.”

Ontario has now completed a total of 5,345,001 tests, while 44,572 remain under investigation.

Meanwhile, 70,938 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.6 per cent of all confirmed cases.

There are 384 people hospitalized with the virus (up by four) with 88 in intensive care (up by two) and 52 on a ventilator (up by three).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of Friday afternoon.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

39,945 people are male

42,477 people are female

8,983 people are 19 and under

29,913 people are 20 to 39

23,609 people are 40 to 59

12,301 people are 60 to 79

8,008 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,995 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by nine. There are currently 91 outbreaks in long-term care homes, up by five.

There are 586 active cases among long-term care residents and 363 among staff.

