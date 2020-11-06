Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in Mississauga crash that left 3 dead, 5 injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 4:17 pm
An aerial photo of the fatal two-car collision on McLaughlin Road South in Mississauga.
An aerial photo of the fatal two-car collision on McLaughlin Road South in Mississauga. Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man has been charged in relation to a crash in Mississauga that left three people dead and five others injured last month.

Police were called to the two-vehicle collision in the area of McLaughlin Road and Highway 407 just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 8.

Three Brampton residents died as a result of the collision — 19-year-old Parvinder Sadiorha, 64-year-old Sukhwinder Puni, and 64-year-old Baldev Puni.

Five others were injured.

Read more: 3rd victim of head-on Mississauga collision dies in hospital

In an update released Friday, police said 21-year-old Hapreet Ramgarhia of Brampton was charged on Tuesday. Ramgarhia faces three counts of careless driving causing death and four counts of careless driving causing bodily harm.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4, 2021.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video '2 killed in head-on crash in Mississauga' 2 killed in head-on crash in Mississauga
2 killed in head-on crash in Mississauga – Oct 8, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeFatal Crashpeel regional policeMississaugapeel policeMississauga crashMississauga collisionMan Charged Mississauga Crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers