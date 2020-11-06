Man charged in Mississauga crash that left 3 dead, 5 injured

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has been charged in relation to a crash in Mississauga that left three people dead and five others injured last month.

Police were called to the two-vehicle collision in the area of McLaughlin Road and Highway 407 just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 8.

Three Brampton residents died as a result of the collision — 19-year-old Parvinder Sadiorha, 64-year-old Sukhwinder Puni, and 64-year-old Baldev Puni.

Five others were injured.

In an update released Friday, police said 21-year-old Hapreet Ramgarhia of Brampton was charged on Tuesday. Ramgarhia faces three counts of careless driving causing death and four counts of careless driving causing bodily harm.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4, 2021.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

