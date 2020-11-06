Nova Scotia reporting 2 new COVID-19 cases, 4 recoveries Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

The province also reported four new recoveries, and said the total number of active cases is now 16.

The newest cases are located in Nova Scotia’s Central Zone and is a close contact of the case reported on Thursday.

Health officials say those linked cases remain under investigation.

Since the pandemic began there have been 65 deaths related to COVID-19 in the province.

There have been 1,121 confirmed cases of the virus in Nova Scotia, and 1,040 are now considered to be resolved.

There are zero patients in the hospital.

Health officials say a technical issue means that an up to date number of completed tests in the province is not available as of Friday afternoon.

The province urges Nova Scotians to visit its self-assessment website to see if they are currently experiencing:

Fever (chills/sweats)

Cough (new or worsening)

Or if they are experiencing two or more of the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose/nasal congestion

headache

shortness of breath